Max Parrot made his way back on top of the Air + Style podium, winning the circuit’s final stop in Los Angeles.

Parrot left Los Angeles with his second Air + Style victory this season, giving the Canadian two titles on the three stop tour, after winning the last event in Innsbruck.

Congrats 🏆 @maxparrot 🏆 on taking the top spot at the final stop of #airandstyle! @seppe.smits landed in 2nd followed by @marcuskleveland in 3rd. Everyone straight killed it! #mtlosangeles A post shared by Air + Style (@airandstyle) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

Parrot opened the competition with a cab 1620, scoring 90 points the highest mark from any rider in Los Angeles. After missing the landing on his second run, the Canadian needed a strong final showing to hold onto the leader position. Parrot didn’t disappoint landing a frontside triple cork 1440 which scored 88.66 points, giving him the two highest scores and the event title.

Belgium’s Seppe Smits finished second behind Parrot. Third place went to Sweden’s 17-year-old superstar Markus Kleveland, who also took home the overall Air + Style tour title.