Water polo: Canada’s women clinch FINA World League silver in Shanghai

Photo: Water Polo Canada via Twitter

Water Polo Canada‘s women left the FINA World League Super Final with a silver medal on Sunday in Shangai, China.

Canada went into Sunday’s final on a high, reaching the tournament’s gold medal match for the first time since 2009. In the final the Canadians took on Team USA – the defending champions for the last three years – prepared for a tough matchup.

Big come back win against Russia! We will face the USA tomorrow in the Finals! Lets go Canada! 🇨🇦 #WorldLeague #waterpolocanada #FINA A post shared by Water Polo Canada (@waterpolocanada) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Team USA was the first to score, but Hayley McKelvey was able to get the Canada on the board before the end of the first quarter, leaving the score 2-1 for USA. Goals by Shae Dourneir and Emma Wright were able to help Canada stay close to the Americans, who had a 6-4 lead at the half.

Monika Eggens was able to give the team another point after a power play in the third period. McKelvey gave Canada its sixth goal early in the final period, before the USA won 12-6.

SILVER MEDALISTS! 🥈Great start to the summer, proud of our team! 🇨🇦. #waterpolocanada #WorldLeague A post shared by Water Polo Canada (@waterpolocanada) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

After an extremely strong competition by Canada’s team, Jessica Gaudreault was awarded goaltender of the tournament.

Canada’s women will head to Europe next month to play in tournaments ahead of the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary from July 14-30.