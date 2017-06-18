Photo: Canadian Press/Frank Gunn

Brooke Henderson gave her dad Dave an extra special Father’s Day present, winning her fourth career LPGA Tour title at the LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

Henderson shot a bogey-free final round 66 to finish 17-under-par for a two stroke win over Americans Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson. She then celebrated with her father, who is also her coach, as well as her sister and caddy Brittany and mom Darlene.

Best gift I could have given my dad today!! Happy Father's Day to my #1 fan 🏆🍾 pic.twitter.com/KYghzHA4rW — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) June 18, 2017

“This morning (my dad) said ‘Do it for me’ so this is definitely for him,” Henderson told Golf Channel after the victory.

The 19-year-old had led after the first round, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday. She held the lead through the second round, moving to 12-under-par. But on Saturday, the field caught up to her as she was one of four golfers to end the third round at 14-under-par, one shot back of Thompson.

.@BrookeHenderson grabs her 4th LPGA Victory at the 2017 @MeijerLPGA! A great way to celebrate Father's Day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U6smMxg2rR — LPGA (@LPGA) June 18, 2017

Sunday’s round was a nicely consistent one for Henderson. At one point, there were eight women tied for the lead. But the Canadian got back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes, allowing her to take the outright lead at 16-under. After Thompson tied her on nine, Henderson got another birdie on the 11th to take sole possession of top spot once again. She then made some key par saves on 16 and 18 for the victory.

“It was really tough today,” Henderson told Golf Channel. “The wind really picked up. I was kind of surprised when I looked at the leaderboard and I had a two-shot lead on the 18th green. But I’m super happy and I’m just glad it’s done and I finally have my fourth win.”

Henderson’s four career wins ties her with Lorie Kane for second all-time among Canadian LPGA players. Sandra Post leads the way with eight. Henderson’s previous best result this season had been a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women’s Champions event in early March.