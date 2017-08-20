Girard and Boutin lead pre-qualified PyeongChang 2018 short track skaters

After five days of racing at Speed ​​Skating Canada‘s Olympic Trials, six short trackers have pre-qualified for PyeongChang 2018.

Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer, Kim Boutin, Kasandra Bradette and Jamie Macdonald are the first short track skaters to hit Speed Skating Canada’s selection criteria for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. Girard and Boutin led the way, respectively winning seven and eight of the nine races to secure a pre-qualification spot at PyeongChang 2018.

Four-time Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin and Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Cournoyer will complete the men’s trio after finishing second and third in the overall standings. Boutin and Bradette were positioned comfortably at the top of the rankings throughout the competition, the real fight was for the final pre-qualificaiton spot on the women’s side, which ultimately went to Macdonald.

Marianne St-Gelais, Valerie Maltais and Francois Hamelin – three of the nation’s top short track skaters – were unable to compete at Olympic trials and will have to wait until August 30th when Team Canada’s official short track team is announced to find out if they’ve been selected for PyeongChang 2018.