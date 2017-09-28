Canada’s top artistic gymnasts are taking on the world at home this year.

The 2017 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, October 2-8.

Wow!! Does this look amazing or what?! We hope you have tickets to this show because it’s going to be AMAZING! #mtl2017gym #agwch2017 A post shared by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique (@cdngymnastics) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

The first three days of competition will be focused on qualification before the individual all-around finals for men and women take place on Thursday October 5 and Friday October 6, respectively. The weekend will bring with it the individual apparatus finals. There are no team events in this post-Olympic season.

Here are the Canadian athletes to keep an eye on.

Hard to believe this was a year ago. So blessed to have had the opportunity represent my country at a second Olympic Games 🇨🇦 5th AA is still a dream #rio2016 #olympics #thankful A post shared by Ellie Black (@ellieblack_) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Ellie Black will lead the Canadian team as she heads into her fourth world championship appearance. In each of the last three years, she has moved from ninth at the 2014 Worlds to seventh at the 2015 Worlds to fifth at Rio 2016 in the individual all-around. Another two-place improvement would put Canada’s most decorated athlete from Toronto 2015 on the podium. She will be joined in La Belle Province by Olympic teammates Shallon Olsen and Isabela Onyshko. Both had advanced to individual apparatus finals at Rio 2016, where Olsen was among the elite eight on vault and Onsyhko impressed on beam.

Worlds rookie Brooklyn Moors will complete the women’s squad. In her first year at the senior level, she is just a few weeks removed from winning gold on floor and bronze on vault at her first World Challenge Cup.

Had a great camp in Sarnia! In Montreal and excited to start training with these girls 🤘🏻🇨🇦 #worldchampionships #montreal2017 #teamcanada A post shared by Ellie Black (@ellieblack_) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Scott Morgan, who was Canada’s only male artistic gymnast at Rio 2016, will also be competing at the world championships for the fourth time, focusing on his specialties – floor, rings and vault. But this time he won’t be alone. Joining him will be seven-time world team member and 2015 Pan Am Games horizontal bar silver medallist Kevin Lytwyn as well as Rio 2016 alternate Jackson Payne. These will be the third worlds for this year’s all-around national champion Zachary Clay and the second worlds for René Cournoyer, who will compete in front of a hometown crowd. Worlds rookie Thierry Pellerin rounds out the squad.

Our men’s team has hit the ground in MTL for the @mtl2017gym #AGWCH2017! T-minus 6 day’s until qualifiers! The joys of hosting in your hometown? @renegym97 is missing because he was still at school! A post shared by Gymnastics Canada Gymnastique (@cdngymnastics) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

More than 500 gymnasts from 80 countries will compete in front of nearly 50,000 spectators. The star of the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games, Nadia Comaneci, will also be present as official spokesperson for the world championships.

Women’s Team

Ellie Black

Brooklyn Moors

Shallon Olsen

Isabela Onyshko

Brittany Rogers – Alternate

Rose Kaying Woo – Alternate

Men’s Team

Zachary Clay

Rene Cournoyer

Kevin Lytwyn

Scott Morgan

Jackson Payne

Thierry Pellerin

You can watch the competition live here and follow the results on the official Twitter account of the world championships.