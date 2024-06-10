Team Canada to send first 3×3 basketball team to Olympic Games at Paris 2024

It’s been a hard-fought journey to the Olympic Games for Team Canada’s women’s 3×3 basketball team–one that started in the summer of 2019 with a self-funded group of women travelling to tournaments around Europe with only each other to rely on and an infant in tow.

Now, Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Kacie Bosch, and Paige Crozon (mother of now-five-year-old daughter, Poppy) are headed to Paris 2024. The team will be the very first to represent Canada in 3×3 since the discipline joined the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

“It is an incredible honour to be named to the first-ever 3×3 Canadian Olympic Team,” said Crozon. “I am thrilled to continue playing alongside these remarkable women, whose resilience and dedication inspire me every day. The connections we share and the trust we have built are the foundation of our team’s strength. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our coach, Kim Gaucher, for her invaluable insight and knowledge. Together, we are ready to take on the world and represent our communities and Canada with pride.”

“We have our eyes set on the podium, but so do each of the other seven teams,” said Michelle Plouffe. “We know it will be hard with such an elite pool, but we’ve worked hard to get here. At times, we’ve taken the hard, long road, ultimately preparing us for what will come. I’m confident that our team will be ready to go — physically, mentally, and emotionally. When I step on the court in Paris, I’m just really going to soak it all in because you never know what can happen. I’ve loved every part of this journey; the challenges and hurdles we’ve faced will make everything sweeter on the other side. I’m excited for July and to be in Paris and perform on the world’s biggest stage.”

Team Canada’s 3×3 basketball team celebrates qualifying for Paris 2024 at the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary (Canada Basketball/Matt Johnson)

In Paris, Team Canada will look to do what they do best–play to win, without losing sight of the joy of sport. This team philosophy has served them well since 2019, when they won four out of seven tournaments they entered that first summer. The team won the 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup and were silver medallists at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. The quartet secured back-to-back FIBA Women’s 3×3 Series titles in 2022 and 2023.

Playing cohesively as a team is their strength, but each of Team Canada’s members boasts a formidable individual resumé.

Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe are the two highest-ranked players in the world, taking first and second spot, respectively, on the FIBA 3×3 Individual World Rankings. Paris 2024 will mark Michelle’s third Olympic appearance, having represented Canada on the Senior Women’s National Team at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Katherine will participate in her second Olympic Games, having joined her sister on Team Canada’s senior women’s team for Rio 2016.

“I’m super excited to go to, what sounds crazy, but my third Olympic Games,” said Michelle Plouffe. “A few Canadian basketball players have done this on the women’s side, but it’s been incredibly special to make this happen with 3×3. Being a part of this program from the ground up has been just so worth it to build something like this. I’m proud of everyone who has been a part of this team and program, from the staff and players to all those who have supported and encouraged us and told us to keep working towards it. Also, we’re all thankful for our family and friends who have been there for us throughout this incredible journey.”

Ranked third overall in the FIBA 3×3 Individual World Rankings, Crozon will make her Olympic debut this summer. Bosch will also compete at her first Olympic Games, rounding out the team as the 20th-ranked player in the FIBA 3×3 Individual World Rankings.

Even with their impressive backgrounds as individuals and as a team, Team Canada’s Olympic qualification came down to a nail-biter at the final Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Team Canada suffered a tough last-second loss to Spain in the semifinals and had to bounce back in the third-place game, delivering a dominant performance against host nation Hungary to secure their Olympic spot.

Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe celebrate qualifying for Paris 2024 at the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary (FIBA)

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for all the support we have received over the last few weeks and for the ongoing encouragement from our families, especially my daughter Poppy. This journey wouldn’t be possible without them. We also hope that young girls share in our excitement and see that their dreams are within reach. I remember watching the Olympics in a small, rural community in Saskatchewan, dreaming of this opportunity,” said Crozon.

While the Plouffes bring Olympic experience to Paris 2024, the team’s depth of knowledge is further resourced by coach Kim Gaucher, herself a three-time Olympian and former Senior Women’s National Team captain. Last competing as a player at Tokyo 2020, Gaucher hasn’t missed a beat, making her Olympic coaching debut at Paris 2024.

“These women are trailblazers in the world of 3×3 basketball,” said Gaucher. “They embarked on this journey with a dream of growing the game across Canada and reaching the Olympic stage. Over the years, their journey has been filled with highs and lows, with passports stamped with experiences from around the globe. Now, finally, they have the chance to shine with all of Canada and the world watching.”

Canada is one of eight women’s teams competing in 3×3 women’s basketball, which will take place July 30 to August 5 at La Concorde, where an urban sports park has been constructed at the historic Place de la Concorde.

Team Canada 3×3 Basketball Athletes at Paris 2024:

Kacie Bosch (Lethbridge, Alta.)

Paige Crozon (Humboldt, Sask.)

Katherine Plouffe (Edmonton, Alta.)

Michelle Plouffe (Edmonton, Alta.)