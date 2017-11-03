Adam Pulicicchio

With less than 100 days to PyeongChang 2018, The Canadian Olympic School Program is excited to bring the Olympic Winter Games to classrooms across Canada.

Yesterday was the release of new winter sports resources which will help teachers and community leaders to bring the excitement, education and inspiration of the Games to their schools and communities.

Created as a heritage piece of the Calgary 1988 Olympic Games, the Education program is designed to teach Canadian kids about the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, introduce them to new sports, and create a connection with Team Canada. Written by teachers for teachers, the program offers a unique opportunity to inspire young Canadians to reach their personal best, by sharing the incredible journeys of our nation’s best athletes.

From Alpine Skiing to Curling, teachers and their classroom will be introduced to the different Winter sports. The resources give history, writing and physical activity an Olympic twist, as students learn about each winter sports origins, basic competition movements, reflections and more.

Students will also learn about Team Canada athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, to help make the upcoming winter Games even more exciting.

Teachers and parents can find the new resources here.