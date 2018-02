“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Mogul skier Mikaël Kingsbury rose to national attention when he finished behind Alex Bilodeau to win silver at Sochi 2014, but did you his favourite superhero is Batman?

Get to know Mikaël little better though some fun questions.

Batman & Catwoman! #Halloween A post shared by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:29pm PDT

