Zoe Bergermann won silver this morning in snowboard cross at the FIS World Cup in Feldberg, Germany.
Bergermann qualified in sixth place but had a strong performance on Saturday to reach the podium. In a tight finish, Bergermann crossed the line just before Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabilaeu of France. Michela Moioli of Italy took gold.
This is the first time Bergermann has reached the World Cup podium in her career. Her previous best finish came in December 2015 when she placed fourth in her first World Cup appearance after missing most of the season with illness.
In Germany for the last 2 World Cups before heading to Korea! Here’s a shot from finals in Bulgaria. Thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way!• • • • @trevdeely @smithoptics @caledonskiclub @canfund @grant55_ @level10fitnessinc @nowbindings @roxy @maellericker @liz.crighton #OnceUponaHellofaTime #AmplifyAwesome
In the men’s competition, Team Canada’s Kevin Hill finished just off the podium in fourth place.
Bergermann was named to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018 last month and will head to South Korea with confidence after this medal win. Snowboard cross begins with the men’s event on February 15.
