“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

You may remember this past September when Meryeta O’Dine posted a fourth-place finish in slopestyle snowboarding in Argentina, but did you know if she weren’t an athlete she would be either a mechanic or a welder?

Get to know this snowboarding hopeful.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.