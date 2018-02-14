Team Canada’s medal count at PyeongChang 2018 is currently three gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals.
Gold medallists
- Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir – Team event, figure skating
- Mikaël Kingsbury – Men’s moguls, freestyle skiing
- Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris – Mixed doubles, curling
Silver medallists
- Max Parrot – Men’s slopestyle, snowboard
- Ted-Jan Bloemen – Men’s 5000m, long track speed skating
- Justine Dufour-Lapointe – Women’s moguls, freestyle skiing
- Laurie Blouin – Women’s slopestyle, snowboard
Bronze medallists
- Mark McMorris – Men’s slopestyle, snowboard
- Kim Boutin – Women’s 500m, short track speed skating
- Alex Gough – Women’s singles, luge
Trending:
Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Medal Count