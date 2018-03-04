Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver and claims his seventh-straight Crystal Globe as the top moguls athlete on the World Cup tour.

After winning silver in the moguls competition on Saturday in Tazawako, Japan, Kingsbury again finished second in the dual moguls event on Sunday. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima edged out Kingsbury for his second gold in as many days. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Dimitriy Reikherd.

RELATED: Kingsbury and Dufour-Lapointe back on moguls World Cup podium

Olympic champion, Kingsbury, not only secured the moguls Crystal Globe on Sunday, but also sits comfortably on top of the overall freestyle skiing World Cup standings. Competition continues next week with dual moguls in Airolo, Switzerland.

