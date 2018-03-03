AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe each took silver in Tazawako, Japan in their first World Cup stop since winning Olympic gold and silver, respectively.

Less than three weeks after being crowned Olympic champion, Kingsbury is back on the moguls podium. Kingsbury scored 89.27 points, finishing 1.76 points behind hometown favourite, Ikuma Horishima of Japan. Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan took bronze with 87.26 points.

RELATED: Kingsbury king of the moguls hill at PyeongChang 2018

This is just the second time this season that Kingsbury has finished anywhere but on top of the podium. Both times, Horishima has outscored him. The Canadian currently leads the overall World Cup standings with 760 points, more than 280 points ahead of second place, Reikherd.

RELATED: Justine Dufour-Lapointe claims moguls silver at PyeongChang 2018

Dufour-Lapointe also claimed silver on Friday to match the Olympic silver she won in PyeongChang. Dufour-Lapointe scored 81.33 points, finishing behind Perrine Laffont of France who claimed gold with 83.03 points. Keaton Mccargo of the USA won bronze with 81.06 points.

Kingsbury and Dufour-Lapointe will return to the Tazawako slopes on Saturday to compete in the dual moguls event.