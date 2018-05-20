It was another golden day for Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe.

A day after winning gold in the women’s C-2 500m at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary, Vincent-Lapointe won the top spot on the podium again, winning the C-1 200m event.

Winning gold with Vincent-Lapointe on Saturday was Katie Vincent – who won bronze in Sunday’s C-1 200m.

RELATED: Canada strikes gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Vincent-Lapointe achieved her goal of finishing with a time under 45 seconds, crossing the line first with a time of 44.504 seconds. Silver went to Russia’s Olesia Romasenko with a time of 45.660 seconds while Vincent crossed the line with a time of 45.737.

“It’s the perfect time. I don’t think I could do faster today,” said Vincent-Lapointe after the race, noting the course’s windy conditions.

Last year, Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent won gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, winning the women’s C-2 500m. That event was the first world championship to be held following the IOC’s announcement that the women’s C-2 500m would be added to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020.

This was the first World Cup event of the season. Next weekend, the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2 will take place in Duisburg, Germany.

