Several members of Team Canada had a solid showing at this weekend’s Seiki Golden Grand Prix event in Osaka, Japan.

Sage Watson had the best Canadian result, winning the 400m hurdles competition with a mark of 55.58. Her finish was .4 ahead of second-place finisher Viktoriya Tkachuk of the Ukraine and nearly .5 better than Gianna Woodruff of Panama.

Thank you Japan! Felt great to win my race in front of such a great crowd. pic.twitter.com/LObOHiFsff — Sage Watson (@SageWats) May 20, 2018

Watson, who finished 11th in the 400m hurdles at Rio 2016, had a mark of 55.23 at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China last week. The season best result placed her third in the event.

In the women’s pole vault, Anicka Newell won silver with a mark of 4.51. American Kristen Hixson finished first with a mark of 4.61 while Iryna Zhuk of Belarus matched Newell’s finish of 4.51.

Liz Gleadle, meanwhile, won bronze in the women’s javelin throw. Gleadle’s result of 61.06 was good for third behind Shiying Liu (67.12) and Huihui Lyu (64.55), both of whom are from China.

Both Newell and Gleadle represented Canada in athletics at Rio 2016. Newell finished 29th in women’s pole vault while Gleadle finished 16th in javelin.