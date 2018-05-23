AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Spring has finally sprung across Canada.

For many of the country’s top summer sport athletes, the change of seasons signals that their competition schedule is about to heat up.

While their international circuits will take them around the globe, there are some chances for fans at home to see them in action. Here are some key competitions taking place in Canada this summer.

May

May 24-27 – Artistic Gymnastics – Canadian Championships – Waterloo, ON

May 29-June 2 – Equestrian – FEI Jumping Nations Cup – Langley, BC

A qualifying competition for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona in October

May 31-June 2 – Artistic Swimming – FINA Artistic Swimming World Series – Surrey, BC

The seventh of 10 stops on the newly created international circuit for the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming

June

June 6-10 – Equestrian – Spruce Meadows “National” (jumping) – Calgary, AB

June 7-8 – Road Cycling – Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau/Chrono de Gatineau – Gatineau, AB

An international road race and individual time trial for elite women

June 10 – Soccer – Women’s International Friendly – Hamilton, ON

Team Canada, ranked fourth in the world, takes on Germany, number three in the world rankings

June 10-16 – Basketball – FIBA U18 Americas Championship – St. Catharines, ON

Canada will compete against Argentina, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Puerto Rico and the United States

June 12 – Athletics – Nathan Phillips Square Track & Field Takeover – Toronto, ON

A competitive street event featuring the 60m, high jump and pole vault in the city’s downtown core

June 13-17 – Road Cycling – Tour de Beauce – Saint-Georges, QC

An international stage race for elite men

June 19-24 – Badminton – YONEX Canada Open – Calgary, AB

A BWF Tour Super 100 event

June 21 – Road Cycling – Canadian Championships – Saguenay, QC

June 22-24 – Canoe/Kayak Sprint – National Sprint Team Trials #3 – Montreal, QC

June 23 – Athletics – Calgary Track Takeover – Calgary, AB

A competitive street event featuring the 100m, high jump and pole vault in the city’s downtown core

June 29 – Basketball – Men’s National Team World Cup Americas Qualifier vs Dominican Republic – Toronto, ON

July

July 2 – Basketball – Men’s National Team World Cup Americas Qualifier vs U.S. Virgin Islands – Ottawa, ON

July 3-8 – Athletics – Canadian Track & Field Championships – Ottawa, ON

The selection competition for the NACAC Championships which will take place in Toronto in August

July 4-8 – Trampoline – Canadian Championships – Lethbridge, AB

July 4-9 – Equestrian – Spruce Meadows “North American” (jumping) – Calgary, AB

July 7 – Wrestling – Canada Cup – Guelph, ON

July 7 – BMX – Canadian Championships – Drummondville, QC

July 8 – Road Cycling – Delta Road Race – Delta, BC

An international road race for elite men and women

July 13-14 – Skateboarding – Park Series Canada – Vancouver, BC

A stop on the Park Series Pro Tour

July 14-15 – BMX – UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup – Edmonton, AB

The third of five stops on the international circuit

July 18-22 – Swimming – Canadian Trials – Edmonton, AB

The selection competition for the Pan Pacific Championships that will take place in August

July 21 – Mountain Bike – Canadian Cross-Country Championships – Canmore, AB

July 21-22 – Basketball – FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters – Saskatoon, SK

The first of nine tournaments leading to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final in October

July 23-29 – Golf – RBC Canadian Open – Glen Abbey, Oakville, ON

The third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour

July 26 – Open Water Swimming – FINA Marathon Swim World Series – Lac St-Jean, QC

The fifth of eight stops on the international circuit

July 27-29 – Triathlon – ITU World Triathlon Series – Edmonton, AB

The seventh of nine events on the international circuit, capped by the Grand Final in September

August

August 3-5 – Diving – Summer Senior Nationals – Gatineau, QC

August 5-12 – Rowing – Royal Canadian Henley Regatta – St. Catharines, ON

August 6-12 – Tennis – Rogers Cup – Toronto, ON (men), Montreal, QC (women)

One of nine Masters 1000 events on the ATP World Tour and one of the WTA’s Premier 5 events; also part of the US Open Series, leading to the final Grand Slam of the season

August 10-11 – Archery – Canadian Championships – Truro, NS

August 10-12 – Athletics – NACAC Championships – Toronto, ON

Toronto 2018: Track & Field in the 6ix will feature more than 600 athletes from 31 countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean

August 11 – Open Water Swimming – FINA Marathon Swim World Series – Lac Megantic, QC

The sixth of eight stops on the international circuit

August 11 – Mountain Bike – UCI Mountain Bike World Cup – Mont-Ste-Anne, QC

The sixth of seven cross-country stops on the international circuit

August 20-26 – Golf – Canadian Pacific Women’s Open – Wascana Country Club, Regina, SK

August 21-26 – Equestrian – FEI World Cup Jumping – Langley, BC

August 25-26 – Triathlon – ITU World Triathlon Series – Montreal, QC

The eighth of nine events on the international circuit to be capped by the Grand Final in September

August 28-September 1 – Canoe/Kayak Sprint – Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships – Sherbrooke, QC

September

September 5-9 – Equestrian – Spruce Meadows “Masters” (jumping) – Calgary, AB

September 7 – Road Cycling – Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec – Quebec City, QC

September 9 – Road Cycling – Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal – Montreal, QC

Back-to-back international road races for elite men

September 13-16 – Taekwondo – Canada Open – Richmond, BC

September 27-29 – Track Cycling – Canadian Championships – Milton, ON

October

October 26-28 – Track Cycling – UCI Track Cycling World Cup – Milton, ON