Photo: International Canoe Federation

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent have done it again. The duo won their second straight gold medal in the women’s C2 500m, and set a new world record at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany.

A time of 1:53.513 put the pair at the top of the podium. China’s Yanan Ma and Mengya finished in second, while Germans Lisa Jahn and Sophie Ulrike Koch won the bronze. This victory adds to Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent’s gold medal win last week.

Teammates Anna Roy-Cyr and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh finished in sixth with a time of 2:02.537.

Also on the podium were Nicholas Mateev and Pierre-Luc Poulin, winning silver in the men’s K2 500m. They finished the race with a time of 1:28.766, right behind Slovakian winners Peter Gelle and Adam Botek (1:28.627). Australia’s Riley Fitzsimmons and Jordan Wood finished in third, with a time of 1:28.854.

Canada’s third medal of the day came from Hannah Maci and Nadya Crossman-Serb. They won the bronze medal in the women’s C2 200m with a time of 45.193.

This is the second World Cup event of the season. Competition continues this weekend through Sunday in Duisburg.