Photo: Sabau Gabriela

Canada added two medals at the Judo Grand Prix in China on Saturday, with Kelita Zupanic winning silver in the 70kg weight class, and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard winning bronze in the 63kg class.

This is Zupanic’s third win this year, after winning silver medals in Tbilisi and Antalya. This time, she faced Dane Sanne Van Dijke in the final. Bronze went to Chizuru Arai of Japan and Gemma Howell from Great Britain.

RELATED: Deguchi tops Klimkait in all-Canadian final at Judo Grand Prix in China

For Beauchemin-Pinard, she faced Brazilian Ketleyn Quadros for the bronze. She shares third place with Gankhaich Bold of Mongolia. Israel’s Gili Sharir won the silver, and Japan’s Aimi Nouchi won gold. This isBeauchemin-Pinard’s second time on the podium this season. At the Pan American Championships, she won silver in the 63kg category.

The Hohhot Grand Prix is the first event to count towards Olympic qualification. In each of the seven men’s and seven women’s weight classes, the top 18 on the World Ranking List on May 25, 2020 will qualify for the Games, however a country is limited to one entry per weight class.