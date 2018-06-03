It’s a gold medal for Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer in the women’s pair. The rowing duo topped the podium, ahead of Spain and the Netherlands.

Janssens and Filmer won the race in 6:58.880, finishing in front of Spain’s Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid (7:04.23) and the Netherlands’ Elsbeth Beeres and Youssifou Laila (7:04.40).

RELATED: Ellen Gleadow wins silver at the World Cup in Belgrade

Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer receive their gold medals for the women’s pair event at the Rowing World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia on June 3, 2018. (International Rowing Federation/Detlev Seyb)

This is Canada’s second medal at the Rowing World Cup this weekend. On Saturday, Ellen Gleadow won the silver medal in lightweight women’s single sculls.

Ellen Gleadow receives her silver medal in lightweight women’s single sculls. The race was won by Alena Furman of Belarus, and Germany’s Ladina Meier finished in third. (International Rowing Federation/Igor Meijer)

Later on, Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson won the pairs B final with a time of 6:55.880. In the men’s lightweight pairs, Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer finished in fourth place in 6:17.270.

This is the first event of the Rowing World Cup season. The next World Cup will be held June 21-24 in Linz Ottensheim, Austria.

Read Full Story

Related:

Caileigh Filmer
Rowing
Nicole Hare
Lindsay Jennerich
Rob Gibson
Kai Langerfeld

Trending:

Canadian Roundup: Records set and medals won around the world and at home
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Decathlete Damian Warner sets new Canadian record with his 4th Hypo Meeting title
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – Flagbearers for PyeongChang 2018
Canoe Sprint: More gold medals for Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent
Who won Team Canada’s 29 medals in PyeongChang?