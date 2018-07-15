Rowing: Four medals for Team Canada at World Cup in Lucerne

At the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland on Sunday, Team Canada won four medals in the women’s events. The women’s eight, women’s double sculls and women’s pair each won silver and Canada took bronze in women’s single sculls.

Canada’s women’s eight, coxed by Kristen Kit, crossed the finish line two seconds behind New Zealand in 6:06.110 to win silver. The USA took bronze in 6:09.170.

The women’s double sculls crew of Andrea Proske and Gabrielle Smith narrowly edged out the American boat for silver, crossing the line just .24 seconds ahead of the USA in 6:52.800. New Zealand’s Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue took gold in 6:50.120.

Hillary Janssens and Calleigh Filmer of Canada battled hard for the women’s pair gold medal but finished .43 seconds behind New Zealand’s Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast to take silver in 7:07.630. The American crew, Felice Mueller and Kristine O’Brien, won bronze in 7:17.790.

Carling Zeeman finished just behind the Swiss and Irish boats to claim bronze in the women’s single sculls with a time of 7:37.030.

Four other Canadian boats also qualified for the A finals in Lucerne. Maxwell Lattimer and Patrick Keane finished fourth in the lightweight men’s double sculls, Jennifer Casson/Jill Moffat and Ellen Gleadow/Katherine Haber finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the lightweight women’s double sculls and Canada’s men’s eight finished in sixth place.