Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David J. Phillip

Brandon McBride erased a 10-year-old Canadian record on Friday, setting a new national mark in the 800m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco.

McBride ran a time of 1:43.20, taking 0.48 off the previous record that had been held by Gary Reed since July 29, 2008. Coincidentally, his record had also been set on this same track.

With his effort, McBride won the silver medal behind Nijel Amos of Botswana. The 2012 Olympic silver medallist ran a world-leading time of 1:42.14 for the gold medal.

McBride placed eighth in the 800m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships after being a semifinalist at Rio 2016.