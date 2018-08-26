Balint Vekassy / Canoe Kayak Photography

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe will leave Montemor O Velho, Portugal with three world championship titles. On Sunday, she won gold in the women’s C-1 5000m and in the C-2 500m with teammate Katie Vincent.

Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent won gold in the C-2 500m event on Sunday. They are the reigning world champions in the event and dominated the qualifying and final races to defend their title. They raced to a time of 1:56.395, over 2 seconds ahead of second place Virag Balla and Kincso Takacs of Hungary (1:58.632). Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava of Belarus won bronze in 2:00.485.

Vincent-Lapointe claimed her 13th world championship title with a win in the women’s marathon C-1 5000m event. She crossed the finish line in 27 minutes and 43.020 seconds, 9 seconds faster than silver medallist Annika Loske of Germany (27:52.541). Chile’s Maria Mailliard won bronze in 27:59.547.