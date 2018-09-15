AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer are women’s pair world champions! The duo won gold in 6:50.67 at the Rowing World Championship in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Canada reached the top of the podium just over two seconds ahead of New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler (6:52.96). Spanish pair Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid finished in third. (7:04.60)

Back in June, Janssens and Filmer won gold at the first Rowing World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Rowing World Championship is underway through Sunday. Gabrielle Smith and Andrea Proske will compete in women’s double sculls. Canada will also race in the women’s eight with Susanne Grainger, Stephanie Grauer, Kristen Kit, Madison Mailey, Jennifer Martins, Sydney Payne, Lisa Roman, Christine Roper and Rebecca Zimmerman.