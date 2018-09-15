Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer are women’s pair world champions! The duo won gold in 6:50.67 at the Rowing World Championship in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Canada reached the top of the podium just over two seconds ahead of New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler (6:52.96). Spanish pair Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid finished in third. (7:04.60)

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer, left, and Hillary Janssens celebrate winning the final of the Women’s Pair event at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Back in June, Janssens and Filmer won gold at the first Rowing World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.

RELATED: Gold for Janssens and Filmer at the Rowing World Cup in Belgrade

The Rowing World Championship is underway through Sunday. Gabrielle Smith and Andrea Proske will compete in women’s double sculls. Canada will also race in the women’s eight with Susanne Grainger, Stephanie Grauer, Kristen Kit, Madison Mailey, Jennifer Martins, Sydney Payne, Lisa Roman, Christine Roper and Rebecca Zimmerman.

Read Full Story

Related:

Caileigh Filmer
Nicole Hare
Kai Langerfeld
Eric Woelfl
Tim Schrijver
Ashley Brzozowicz

Trending:

Canadian Roundup: Victories in Gold, Silver and Bronze
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Emily Batty wins bronze in Lenzerheide
Team Canada summer athletes headed to late September world championships
10 of athletics’ most impressive world records
Matt Hughes wins silver at 3000m Steeplechase