Inspiring the next generation to reach their potential, the Canadian Olympic School Program is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Born out of the Calgary 1988 organizing committee’s legacy vision, it has since reached millions of students across 120 countries.

This year, Team Canada’s recent crop of winter Olympians are adding to the foundation laid by Canada’s first Olympic Games on home soil by sharing their stories from PyeongChang 2018.

To this day, the program is one of the most important legacy’s of the Calgary Games. With over a hundred ressources conceived for educators by educators, the program aims to convey Canadian Olympic values as well as to inspire their application in their student’s everyday life.

The program also strives to promote safer and more inclusive sport environments throughout its platform.

The 2018 edition includes the new PURSUE series to help students and others push for their dreams, deal with obstacles, enjoy the journey and take risks.

Featuring inspirational stories from Team Canada athletes and their experience during the 2018 winter Games in South Korea, the series and other 2018 ressources can be found here by registering or signing in through a Canadian Olympic Club account.