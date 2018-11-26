Weekend Roundup: Another all-star weekend for Canada’s sensational athletes

It is never a dull moment in the lives of Team Canada athletes.

Over the weekend Team Canada wowed the crowds with their amazing performances and medal finishes.

Here is what happened.

Figure Skating

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier win their second bronze this season at the ISU Grand Prix in France! 🥉🇨🇦#GPFigure #IFP2018 pic.twitter.com/nqJB3SiVIv — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) November 25, 2018

As always, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier did Canada proud as they took home another bronze medal at the Grand Prix in France. The duo finished with a score of 188.74 points overall, however they did not secure a spot for the Grand Prix Final.

Judo

Team Canada dominated the International Judo Federation Grand Slam event over the weekend in Osaka, Japan. Jessica Klimkait earned a victory when she won gold in the women’s under-57 kilogram division. Shady El Nahas claimed his first medal in a senior Grand Slam, taking home a silver medal in the under-100 kg gold-medal match.

Long track speed skating

Isabelle Weidemann skated to gold in the women’s 3000m for her first-career individual World Cup medal. Her time of 4 minutes 10.185 seconds set a new record for the outdoor track in Tomakomai. As well, Ivanie Blondin crossed the finish line in 8 minutes, 52.260 seconds, just 0.01 s behind silver medallist, Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy. Blondin took home a bronze medal in the women’s mass start on Saturday for her second medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup.

It was a double bronze win for the team sprints. In the ladies’ team sprint, Blondin, along with Winnipeg’s McLean and Irvine of Calgary, skated to a bronze medal for Team Canada. The men’s sprint team also repeated its bronze medal performance for the second World Cup stop in a row.

Snowboard

Team Canada’s Olympic snow boarder, Laurie Blouin won a bronze medal on Saturday in a World Cup women’s big air final. Blouin finished with a score of 156 points to take the third-place finish. Blouin won silver in slope-style at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February