Team Canada athletes are right on track taking home numerous medals in winter sports.

Here are the results.

Skeleton

It was a silver start to the skeleton World Cup season in Sigulda, Latvia for Elisabeth Maier Canada's Jane Chnnll slides to fourth and Mirela Rahneva 12th!🇨🇦🙌🍾🥈https://t.co/heEu2VnjPT pic.twitter.com/BHxwhJDrdq — BobsleighCANSkeleton (@BobCANSkel) December 9, 2018

The Canadian women’s skeleton squad finished the weekend strong with a silver medal by Elisabeth Maier. Maier was sitting in third place after her first trip down the 1,423 metre slide but jumped up one more step on the podium after getting the fastest final run time at 52.59 seconds. It was her first career World Cup podium in Sigulda. Team Canada will look to build on the momentum gained in the first race of the season when the World Cup travels to Winterberg, Germany next week.

Luge

Read: Luge: Hometown bronze for McRae, farewell run for Gough

Canada’s Kim McRae slid into bronze on home soil this weekend. Her two runs gave her a combined time of 1:33.885, behind Germans Natalie Geisenberger (1:33.512) and winner Julia Taubitz (1.33.408). This was the fourth World Cup medal for McRae, and first on the Olympic Track in Calgary.

Long Track

It's silver 🥈 for Isabelle Weidemann in the ladies 5000m! / Un médaille d'argent 🥈 pour Isabelle Weidemann dans le 5000m féminine! pic.twitter.com/VlC9NviANe — SSC/PVC (@SSC_PVC) December 9, 2018

On Sunday, Isabelle Weidemann won her second medal of the weekend when she landed on the podium in second place in the 5000m with a speedy time of 7:06.190.

Short Track

Short track had astounding results this weekend, taking home 5 medals at the ISU World Cup in Almaty.

5⃣ medals for #TeamCanada 🇨🇦 on the last day of the @ISU_Speed World Cup in Almaty 💪 Skate into the details 👉 https://t.co/qA81yKqcf8 pic.twitter.com/UwdK5R5IVj — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) December 9, 2018

Sam Girard started off this winter season with a bang. Girard got his fourth World Cup win in the 500m final ahead of Shaoang Liu from Hungary, finishing with a gold medal and a time of 40.661 seconds. An hour later Girard teamed up for the mixed relay, winning gold with Cedrik Blais, Alyson Charles and Kim Boutin ahead of Republic of Korea in a photo finish. Following his two gold medals, Girard was racing in the men’s 5000m relay with Pascal Dion , Steven Dubois and Charles Hamelin, and won silver behind the Netherlands.

Next up, Boutin, Charles, Blais, and Camille De Serres-Rainville took bronze in the 3000m relay for the second time this season, clocking 4:12.193. They were beaten by the South Koreans (4:11,506) and the Dutch (4:11,327).

Boutin also landed on the podium in the women’s 1500m on Sunday with a bronze medal. She finished the race in 2:28.476, behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:28.320) and South Korean Min Jeong Choi (2:28.264). Boutin has a total of four medals from the weekend. On Saturday she took home silver in the 1000m race.