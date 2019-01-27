Twitter/Freestyle Canada

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand earned himself a silver a medal for his effort in the men’s ski big air final at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday night.

The Quebec native found himself on the second step of the podium after putting up a combined score of 87 points. He finished just behind Norway’s Birk Ruud who took home the gold with 89 points. British skier James Woods finished in third place with a final score of 82.

The 24-year old is no stranger to success on the slopes. Nearly a year ago, he earned Canada its first medal in men’s slopestyle at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Before that, he captured a bronze at the 2017 X Games in Aspen and an FIS World Cup bronze in Quebec City the same year.

Beaulieu-Marchand’s silver is Canada’s sixth medal at the X Games this year. Mark McMorris racked up two medals for the Canadian squad earlier on Saturday, while Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker picked up medals on the opening night.

Canadian Evan McEachran also competed in the big air event, finishing just short of the podium in fourth place with 81 points.

The X Games will wrap up on Sunday in Colorado where more Canadian athletes are set to compete in the men’s ski slopestyle final.