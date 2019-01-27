Alex Beaulieu-Marchand earned himself a silver a medal for his effort in the men’s ski big air final at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday night.

The Quebec native found himself on the second step of the podium after putting up a combined score of 87 points. He finished just behind Norway’s Birk Ruud who took home the gold with 89 points. British skier James Woods finished in third place with a final score of 82.

 

The 24-year old is no stranger to success on the slopes. Nearly a year ago, he earned Canada its first medal in men’s slopestyle at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Before that, he captured a bronze at the 2017 X Games in Aspen and an FIS World Cup bronze in Quebec City the same year.

Beaulieu-Marchand’s silver is Canada’s sixth medal at the X Games this year. Mark McMorris racked up two medals for the Canadian squad earlier on Saturday, while Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker picked up medals on the opening night.

READ: Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker reach the podium at the X Games

READ: Mark McMorris wins 5th X Games slopestyle gold

Canadian Evan McEachran also competed in the big air event, finishing just short of the podium in fourth place with 81 points.

The X Games will wrap up on Sunday in Colorado where more Canadian athletes are set to compete in the men’s ski slopestyle final.

Read Full Story

Related:

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Sébastien Toutant
Max Parrot
Alex Bellemare
Dara Howell
Tyler Nicholson

Trending:

2019 RBC Training Ground searches for Canadian Olympic hopefuls: FAQ
Mark McMorris wins 5th X Games slopestyle gold
RBC Training Ground helps boost career of rugby player Maddy Grant
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Duhamel gives us a look at the life of a world champion vegan athlete