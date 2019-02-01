Speed Skating Canada/Twitter

Ted-Jan Bloemen posted a time of 6:20.446 to win 5000m bronze at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday.

Bloemen’s time was just 4.27 seconds behind winner Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway. Alexander Rumyantsev of Sweden won silver in 6:19.249. Bloemen won 5000m silver at PyeongChang 2018 and holds the world record in the event, 6:01.86, set on December 20, 2017.

Team Canada’s Jordan Belchos finished 6th with a time of 6:21.669. The Hamar World Cup continues this weekend.