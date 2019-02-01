Ted-Jan Bloemen posted a time of 6:20.446 to win 5000m bronze at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday.

Bloemen’s time was just 4.27 seconds behind winner Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway. Alexander Rumyantsev of Sweden won silver in 6:19.249. Bloemen won 5000m silver at PyeongChang 2018 and holds the world record in the event, 6:01.86, set on December 20, 2017.

Team Canada’s Jordan Belchos finished 6th with a time of 6:21.669. The Hamar World Cup continues this weekend.

Read Full Story

Related:

Ted-Jan Bloemen
Charle Cournoyer
Isabelle Weidemann
Ben Donnelly
Jordan Belchos
Olivier Jean

Trending:

Labbé: A story of depression, a bronze medal and the power of resilience
How to participate in the ninth annual Bell Let’s Talk Day
Mark McMorris wins 5th X Games slopestyle gold
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
François Imbeau-Dulac #BellLetsTalk
Mikaël Kingsbury back on top, Justine Dufour-Lapointe takes bronze at moguls World Cup