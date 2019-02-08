FIS

Mikaël Kinsgbury proved once again that he’s king of the moguls hill when he claimed his second World Championship title in Deer Valley, Utah on Friday.

The reigning Olympic champion has the most World Cup wins of any moguls skier ever and has five wins in six starts on the World Cup circuit this season. He was the favourite to win the event this weekend and qualified for the final in first place with 81.29 points.

Kingsbury put down a huge run in the super final to score 84.89 points and take gold by almost 3 points. Matt Graham of Australia won silver with 81.94 points and Daichi Hara of Japan rounded out the podium in third place (81.66 points).

.@MikaelKingsbury retrouve son titre de champion du monde des bosses! 🇨🇦🥇 Il a remporté son deuxième titre mondial individuel à Deer Valley, aux États-Unis, grâce à une note de 84,89.#ski #bosses #FIS @canfreestyleski @FISfreestyle pic.twitter.com/LFAWNRWxRc — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 9, 2019

This is Kingsbury’s second World Championship title. He won his first in 2013 when he was just 20 years old. At the 2017 World Championships, Kingsbury made uncharacteristic mistakes that landed him in third place.

Two-time Olympian Philippe Marquis also qualified for the men’s super final and placed sixth with a score of 79.50 points. In the women’s competition, Justine Dufour-Lapointe scored 71.25 points in the super final to finish in fifth place. She was the 2015 moguls World Champion and won bronze in 2017 and 2013.

Deer Valley hosted the freestyle skiing events at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and has been one of the highlights of the competition circuit for the last 18 years. The World Championships competition continues tomorrow when Kingsbury and Team Canada will be back in action for the dual moguls races.