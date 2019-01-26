AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The enthusiastic Canadian crowd propelled Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe to the podium at the moguls World Cup in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

After an incredible streak of 23-straight podium finishes at the World Cup, Kingsbury proved that he’s human after all when he made an error landing a jump and finished fifth at last week’s competition in Lake Placid. The two-time Olympic medallist and reining Olympic champion got right back on top this week scoring 86.73 points and taking gold for his 54th World Cup win. Ikuma Horishima of Japan won silver (85.02) and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan took bronze (83.42). This was Kingsbury’s first win at his home competition in Mont Tremblant.

In the women’s competition, two-time Olympic medallist, Justine Dufour-Lapointe, skied a clean run to earn 73.67 points and win bronze. Perrine Laffont of France, the current World Cup points leader, claimed the top spot on the podium with 75.51 points and Jakara Anthony of Australia took silver (75.08). Justine’s sister and teammate Chloé Dufour-Lapointe finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Up next, the skiers will prepare for the FIS Freestyle World Championships in Park City, USA February 1-9.