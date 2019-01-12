THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mikaël Kingsbury started 2019 off on a high note with a World Cup victory on Saturday at the 2019 FIS World Cup Mogul in Calgary.

The 26-year old dominated the competition on home-soil, claiming the top spot in both the qualifying round and the finals.

Qualified in 1st yesterday! But the real highlight of my day is the birth of my niece Charlotte🤗 Finals this afternoon👊🏼 #WorldCup #Calgary pic.twitter.com/hQAoqN8zoI — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) January 12, 2019

Kingsbury posted a score of 84.10 in the finals before heading to the six-man showdown where he improved his score to 84.17 – enough to earn him a first place victory. Behind him with a score of 80.98 was Sweden’s Walter Walberg and in third, Daichi Hara of Japan with 78.14.

This medal marks Kingsbury’s fourth consecutive win, 53rd World Cup win and eighth in Calgary. The reigning Olympic champion was recently named Canadian Press’ Male Athlete of the Year.

Also competing for Canada on the men’s side was Laurent Dumais who finished in 10th place.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Maia Schwinghammer and Sofiane Gagnon competed in Calgary. Justine was the only member of the Canadian squad to make it to the super final. She finished off the competition in fifth place with a score of 73.43.