AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Team Canada picked up two medals at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, California on Saturday courtesy of Cassie Sharpe and Simon d ‘Artois.

Sharpe reigned victorious on the slopes, skiing her way to gold in the ladies halfpipe competition and securing her second consecutive crystal globe.

The PyeongChang Olympic gold medallist put up an near-perfect score of 95.60 that couldn’t be beat by her competitors. After her first run, Sharpe was ranked second after putting up 84.80 points. However, on her second go at it, she was able to claim the top spot of the podium.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe put down an absolutely huge final run today at Mammoth with left and right 1080's for arguably the best run ever in ladies' #halfpipe! The win secures her second consecutive crystal globe! pic.twitter.com/ZapJlAXzWi — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 10, 2019

She was followed by Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru’s (87.40) who won silver and Kexin Zhang’s (82.20) who claimed bronze.

Teammate Rachael Karker nearly reached the podium. She finished the event in fourth place after scoring 79.40.

Canadian Cassie Sharpe grabs the ladies' #halfpipe win today at Mammoth! Podium:

1. Cassie Sharpe 🇨🇦

2. Kelly Sildaru 🇪🇪

3. Zhang Kexin 🇨🇳 Full results: https://t.co/e4VrM5gjfp pic.twitter.com/OMgNPNkrao — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Simon d’Artois reached the second step of the podium on Saturday for his part in the men’s freestyle halfpipe. Although, he nearly won gold.

After the first run, d’Artois was leading the pack in first place with a score of 93.80. However, Birk Irving of the United States topped that on the second run with a 95.20, driving d’Artois out of the top spot into second. France’s Thomas Krief completed the podium with a bronze (86.60).

Birk Irving of the USA tops the field in the men's #halfpipe today at @MammothMountain !! Podium:

1. Birk Irving 🇺🇸

2. Simon d'Artois 🇨🇦

3. Thomas Krief 🇫🇷 Full results: https://t.co/ic32TY8deR pic.twitter.com/VT6zSzdw3I — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 10, 2019

Canadians Noah Bowman, Evan Marineau, Brendan MacKay and Sascha Pedenko also competed in the final.

This event concludes Canada’s time in the golden state. Mammoth Mountain Resort was hosting both the FIS snowboard and freestyle competitions, where our Canadian athletes picked up three medals.

READ: Derek Livingston captures halfpipe bronze at snowboard worlds in California