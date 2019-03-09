Twitter/Speed Skating Canada

Kim Boutin and Samuel Girard skated their way to silvers to double the podium for Team Canada at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Boutin earned Canadians their first medal of the weekend after claiming the second spot in the ladies 1500m with a time of 2:29.803. South Korea’s Choi Min Jeong took the World Championship title (2:29.741), while Sofia Prosvirnova of Russia completed the podium in third (2:29.843).

Also competing in the ladies 1500m was Courtney Lee Sarault, who finished 11th overall.

🇨🇦's 1⃣ medal of the @ISU_Speed Short Track World Championships is a 1500m 🥈 for @kimbtin! / Kim Boutin remporte un 🥈 sur 1500m pour 🇨🇦 aux Championnats du monde! pic.twitter.com/3y3QWKJ429 — SSC/PVC (@SSC_PVC) March 9, 2019

Samuel Girard also found himself on the second step of the podium after winning silver in the men’s 1500m. The Quebec native skated his way around the short track with an impressive time of 2:31.685. He finished just behind South Korea’s Lim Hyo Jun golden time of 2:31.632. Meanwhile, fellow South Korean Lee June Seo claimed bronze (2:31.717).

Both 1500m Short Track crowns are heading to Korea! Favourite Hwang Dae Heon was penalised on the final corner, giving World Champion status to team mate Lim Hyo Jun. Canada took another silver through Samuel Girard, and Korea's Lee June Seo grabbed bronze. pic.twitter.com/q4FzprW5zx — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 9, 2019

Canada’s Steven Dubois narrowly missed the podium in the men’s race, finishing just behind bronze medallist Lee June Seo in fourth. Teammate Charles Hamelin also competed, placing 6th in the B final respectively.

All of the short track action will continue tomorrow with men and women’s 1500m and relay finals.