Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

On Saturday night, pilot Justin Kripps and his teammates Cameron Stones, Benjamin Coakwell and Ryan Sommer raced to a bronze medal in the 4-man bobsleigh in front of a Canadian crowd at the IBSF World Championships in Whistler, British Columbia.

The Canadian crew reached the podium after completing their runs with a combined time of 3:21.78 minutes. They were 0.45 milliseconds behind Germany’s Team Friedrich, who stood on the top of the podium (3:21.33). Team Kibermanis of Latvia completed the podium with a silver (3:21.62).

IBSF #BMWworlds in #Whistler

4-man #Bobsleigh:

➖ final results ➖

🏆 team Friedrich 🇩🇪

2🥈 team Ķibermanis 🇱🇻 +0.29

3🥉 team Kripps 🇨🇦 +0.45 Followed by:

team Andrianov 🇷🇺

team Vogt 🇨🇭

team Maier 🇦🇹 Full results: https://t.co/9YaNeukBje — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) March 10, 2019

For Kripps and Stones, this medal comes just one week after being crowned silver-medallists in the 2-man bobsleigh at worlds last weekend.

READ: Silver for Kripps and Stones at the IBSF World Championship in Whistler

That silver and this bronze makes Kripps the third person in the sport’s 78-year history to win World Championship medals in both the 2-man and 4-man races.

Meanwhile, this Canadian foursome are only adding to their feat after taking home a number of medals this season – including a gold in Lake Placid.

READ: Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid

This marks the first time in 12 years that a Canadian squad has reached the 4-man podium at the most prestigious event in a non-Olympic year.

“It is amazing. I was happy to get the two-man medal, but it is even sweeter in the four-man,” Kripps said. “I’m so happy to be able to spread the love around. These four-man guys have such a huge impact on the two-man results so to reward them with this is massive.”

Two other Canadian teams competed in the 4-man event in Whistler. Christopher Spring‘s team finished 10th and Team Poloniato finished 22nd.