During the final day of competition at the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary, Team Canada divers add two gold, two silver and one bronze medal to the Canadian ledger.

Perfect synchronization on the springboard from Jennifer Abel and François Imbeau-Dulac landed the first gold medal of the day for Team Canada. The duo combined for 304.59 points in the mixed 3m synchro diving final. Britain’s Scarlett Mew Jenson and Matthew Dixon (275.10) finished in second and Ireland’s Clare Cryan and Oliver Dingley (269.04) rounded out the podium with bronze. 

Canada took two out of three spots on the podium in the men’s 10m synchro final. Vincent Riendeau teamed up with Nathan Zsombor-Murray to take the silver medal with a score of 392.04. Fellow Canadian duo, Ethan Pitman and Laurent Gosselin-Paradis finished with a bronze medal and a score of 368.76. Mexico’s Randal Willars and Diego Balleza took gold with 423.06. 

Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu stood on top of the podium in the women’s 3m synchro final and won the second and final gold medal of the day for Team Canada. The female duo compiled a total score of 288.69. Esther Qin and Sheehan Georgia (270.00) of Australia took the silver medal, while Britain’s Scarlett Mew Jensen and Maria Papworth (268.50) trailed for a bronze finish.

Canada’s Mia Vallee and Olivia Chamandy compete during the women’s 3-metre open synchro finals event at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, April 7, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

During the final event of the competition, Caeli McKay won her first FINA Grand Prix medal, taking silver in the women’s 10m with a score of 341.25. China’s Yijin Xu (345.45) took the gold while Melissa Wu of Australia (332.90) completed the podium.

This wraps up the final day of competition at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary.

Read Full Story

Related:

Vincent Riendeau
François Imbeau-Dulac
Diving
Philippe Gagné
Jennifer Abel
Pamela Ware

Trending:

2019 RBC Training Ground searches for Canadian Olympic hopefuls: FAQ
Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime: their Miami Open journey by the numbers
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada celebrates rising stars
FAQ: Team Canada at Women’s World Hockey Championship
150 years of Canadian sport: the 1920s