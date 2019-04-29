ITU Media/Tommy Zaferes

Team Canada’s athletes showed off their skills in the water this weekend, from Tokyo, to Bermuda, to at home in Montreal.

Triathlon

Triathlete Joanna Brown joined the history books on Saturday when she won the bronze medal at the World Triathlon Series in Hamilton, Bermuda. This is her first medal of her career, and she becomes the third Canadian to medal at the World Series.

Diving

Canada’s divers won three medals in front of a home crowd in Montreal on the weekend. Montreal was the third stop of the FINA Diving World Series.

The weekend started with a silver synchro medal on Friday, from Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay in the 10m platform, followed by another synchro silver with Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the 3m springboard.

Abel reached the podium again on Sunday, winning another synchro medal with François Imbeau-Dulac. It was a close competition for the pair, who finished with the bronze medal.

Wrapping up the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series with a wonderful synchronization from the host nations mixed team Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel. You can enjoy all the action from Montreal on 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV. #Diving #DWS19 🌏💦 pic.twitter.com/w4NrzKUKzH — FINA (@fina1908) April 28, 2019

Artistic Swimming

On the other side of the world, Canada’s artistic swimming team competed at the FINA World Artistic Swimming Series in Tokyo, Japan. The team claimed the silver in the free program, then won the bronze in the technical event.

Jacqueline Simoneau also won an individual medal, a bronze in the solo free.

Simoneau and Claudia Holzner finished in the top 10 in both the technical and free duet events.

Curling

Curling duo Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell to Sweden in the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship final to finish with the silver medal. In an extremely tight match (as expected), Swedes Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson won gold thanks to a 6-5 victory in the final end.

Athletics

Brittany Crew set a new Canadian shot put record of 18.61 at the Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville, after an eight-month break due to recover from a foot injury. She is now ranked fourth in the world.

Her Toronto training partners Sarah Mitton and Trinity Tutti also competed, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.

NEW 🇨🇦 RECORD: Congratulations @BrittCrew, who set a new PB and new Canadian record with a throw of 18.61 metres at the Virginia Grand Prix today! pic.twitter.com/DaKciFKCho — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) April 27, 2019

On the track, Canada’s runners showed off their speed at the Penn Relays.

They won 5 medals in 6 events: bronze in women’s medley sprint and women’s 4x400m, in addition to silver in the men’s 4x400m relay and men’s and women’s 4x100m relay.

With the Diamond League season starting next week, these results bode well for Team Canada.

Swimming

Swimming Canada held its first-ever Open Water Swimming Trials over the weekend. 18 swimmers (nine men and nine women) competed in a 10-km marathon in the Caribbean Sea in the Cayman Islands.

Four swimmers qualified to represent Team Canada at the upcoming Lima 2019 Pan Am Games: Raben Dommann (Vancouver, British Columbia), Chantel Jeffrey (Victoria, British Columbia), Jon McKay (Victoria, British Columbia) and Kate Sanderson (Toronto, Ontario).

These athletes round out the swimming team that will travel to Peru this summer.

New champions crowned as swimmers earn Team Canada spots at Open Water Trials / Deux nouveaux champions sont couronnés et se taillent une place sur l'équipe canadienne aux Essais d'eau libre https://t.co/QWT7KH9Kbm pic.twitter.com/6VqD5vRja8 — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) April 27, 2019

Judo

Canada is bringing home ten medals from the Pan American Judo Championships. They finished in second in total medals won, behind Brazil (15 medals). Christa Deguchi retained her title of Pan American champion in -57 kg. Antoine Valois-Fortier once again demonstrated that he is top form in the first month of his return to competition: he won the -81 kg title.

Tennis

Canada’s Sharon Fichman, and partner Jaimee Fourlis of Australia, fell short in the women’s doubles final at the Axion Swiss Bank Open 2019. Their opponents, Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, won the title in two sets of 6-1 and 3-6 [10-7].

This tournament is played on the clay court, and is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Road Cycling

Canadian cyclist Guillaume Boivin took second overall at the Vuelta race in Castilla y Leon, Spain. He rose slowly through the ranks in the three stages, finishing them in 8th, 4th and 1st place, respectively.