With qualifiers complete, the Roland Garros will officially begin this Sunday, with four Canadians competing in the main draw of the tournament. Here is a look at who will be playing.

Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov enters the tournament following a tough loss in the quarterfinals at the Parc Open ARA in Lyon. This past Thursday, The 20-year-old faced the Frenchman, Benoit Paire and took the match to a final-set tiebreak. Unfortunately, couple of loose errors resulted in a score of 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4).

After a couple days of rest, the Richmond Hill native is ready to battle in the Roland-Garros. Shapovalov is 2-5 on clay courts and is 23rd seed at the French Open.

Shapovalov will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, and could face Borna Coric in third round, and then Novak Djokovic in round four.

Félix Auger-Aliassime

It's a THIRD @ATP_Tour semi-final of the season for Félix Auger-Aliassime! The 18-year-old defeats Steve Johnson 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the #OpenParc and will face top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the final, as his win streak in Lyon extends to 12. (📷: TennisTV) pic.twitter.com/XTFPErxhmd — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) May 23, 2019

Félix Auger-Aliassime has become one of Canada’s rising stars. Auger-Aliassime earned this title after he became the youngest player in the Miami Open to reach the semifinals. Just this past month, Auger-Aliassime rapidly climbed his way up 29 spots and to reach a career high ATP singles ranking of 28.

Early this week, Auger-Aliassime also attended the Open Parc in Lyon where he accomplished his third ATP semi-final. Showcasing his dominance on the clay, the 18-year-old is looking to capitalize on this momentum heading into his second Grand Slam of the season.

Auger-Aliassime is ranked a career high of 25th seed for the tournament and will play Australian, Jordan Thompson (no. 69), with a potential round three showdown with Argentine, Juan Martin del Potro.

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu made history after winning her first WTA title at Indian Wells this past March. The teenage trailblazer upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the women’s final at the BNP Paribas Open.

Going into the French open the 18-year-old is ranked 22nd. In her first match she will face a Qualifier which will be determined at a later date. She could potentially cross paths with three-time Roland-Garros champion Serena Williams in the third round.

Eugenie Bouchard

After battling with injuries and rumours of an upcoming break from the sport, Eugenie Bouchard has landed her spot in the women’s main draw at the 2019 French Open.

The 25 year old is most known for her triumph in the 2014 Wimbledon final, although has been struggling to overcome multiple injuries throughout her career. Currently a 77th seed, Bouchard has been out of action since March with a recurring abdominal injury and is hoping to gain her rhythm back this Grand Slam tournament.

The Montreal native will face 27th seed, Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. She could end up facing Simona Halep in the third round.

Other Updates

After reoccurring knee injuries, on Thursday the Canadian favourite, Milos Raonic withdrew from the French Open in attempt to recover for the grass season next month.

Unfortunately, both Rebecca Marino and Peter Polansky fell in the second round of French Open qualifying.

Qualifying rounds for the French Open begun on May 20 and official competition will commence on May 26 and will continue through to June 9.