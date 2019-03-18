Bianca Andreescu has officially burst onto the tennis scene. She claimed her first WTA title on Sunday when she won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
In 2019, 18-year-old Andreescu has won one of the biggest titles available on the WTA tour and made a significant jump into the top 100 rankings. The numbers below put her in the company of some of the best tennis players in the world.
By the numbers:
152 – Andreescu’s WTA ranking on January 1, 2019
24 – Andreescu’s WTA ranking today
125K – Before this weekend, Andreescu’s biggest tournament win was the Newport Beach Open in January 2019, where she defeated American Jessica Pegula in three sets to win $125,000 in prize money.
1.35M – On Sunday, Andreescu received a cheque for $1.35 million after winning Indian Wells. Her career earnings before this weekend were $350,000.
18 – Andreescu was 18 years, 9 months, and 1 day old when she was crowned Indian Wells champion
1999 – Andreescu is the youngest champion of a Premier Mandatory tournament and the youngest Indian Wells champion since Serena Williams won the tournament in 1999
6 – Angelique Kerber is Andreescu’s sixth win over a top 20 opponent in 2019. She previously beat Caroline Wozniaki, Venus Williams and Hsieh Su-wei at the ABS Classic and Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina in the Indian Wells quarterfinals.
1 – Andreescu is the first wildcard entry to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
2 – Andreescu won two Junior Grand Slam titles: the 2017 Australian Open and French Open junior doubles titles with Canadian Carson Branstine
3 – On February 1, 2016, Andreescu reached her highest ranking at the junior level: No. 3
With Andreescu’s determination, skill and unprecedented success, the future is bright for women’s tennis in Canada.
