On Day 14 of Lima 2019, Team Canada had its most medal winning day and added two more Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifications spots.

Read a few of the highlights from day 14:

Another ticket to Tokyo 2020

Team Canada’s women’s water polo team officially secured their spot at Tokyo 2020 and the gold medal match at Lima 2019.

The squad won their semifinal match against Brazil 19-5. After Team USA won their own semifinal later in the day, that locked up the Olympic berth for the Canadians. The United States had already qualified for Tokyo by winning the FINA World League earlier this year, so the next best-ranked team in Lima – in this case, Canada – would earn the continental spot for the Americas in next summer’s Olympic tournament.

Team Canada’s men’s will face our rivals Team USA on Saturday at 1:30pm (ET) in the men’s gold medal game.

Sailing to the top at Lima 2019

Sarah Douglas captured Team Canada’s first sailing medal at Lima 2019 with a gold in the women’s laser radial (women’s dinghy). Douglas finished first in Friday’s medal race after winning the last two preliminary races. Douglas already secured an Olympic berth for Canada in the laser radial with her sixth-place finish at the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Alex Heinzmann and Justin Barnes won a bronze in the men’s 49er (men’s skiff) and have earned a quota spot for Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Double gold in rowing

DOUBLE GOLD🥇🥇 Big day for #TeamCanada rowers as Katherine Haber and Jaclyn Stelmaszyk won lightweight double sculls. Jessica Sevick also topped the #Lima2019 podium, winning single sculls. 🚣‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PZ7gX5Mkow — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 9, 2019

Today, rowing dominated the top of the podium bringing home two golds for Team Canada.

Katherine Haber and Jaclyn Stelmaszyk claimed the first gold in the lightweight women’s double sculls after finishing with a time of 7:10.35s in front of the Chile and Cuba.

Continuing this momentum in the women’s single sculls was Jessica Sevick who clocked in with a time of 7:44.5s. Ahead of Felice Chow of Trinidad and Tobago who took silver and Soraya Jadue of Chile who placed third.

Canada’s shot put record falls, again

🚨New Canadian Record 🚨@BrittCrew throws 19.07m to break her previous Canadian record of 18.69m in women's shot put and secure #Lima2019 silver in the process. 🙌 Watch #Lima2019 LIVE on https://t.co/JASqUEI2ht & the @cbcsports app. pic.twitter.com/kPyNIm9fDr — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 9, 2019

Brittany Crew broke her own Canadian record in women’s shot put with a throw of 19.07m, in addition to taking home Lima 2019 silver. Silver seemed to be the theme of the night at the athletics stadium with Canadians taking home a total of five silver medals.

Elizabeth Gleadle‘s silver came in women’s javelin with a throw of 63.30m. Michael Mason cleared 2.28m in men’s high jump, while Jessica O’Connell ran 15:36.08s in the women’s 5,000m. Canada’s women’s 4x100m relay team of Khamica Bingham, Crystal Emmanuel, Ashlan Best and Leya Buchanan gave the nation a new season’s best of 43.37s.

Wrestling collects a complete set of medals

Gold, silver & bronze💪 #TeamCanada wrestlers collect a complete set of medals on day 14 of #Lima2019. 🥇 Justina Di Stasio (76kg)

🥈 Olivia Di Bacco (68kg)

🥉 Darthe Capellan (57kg) pic.twitter.com/wEz0MLtm0y — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 10, 2019

Team Canada added three medals – one of each colour – to its wrestling tally on day 14. Justina Di Stasio claimed the Pan Am Games champion title in the 76 kg weight class by defeating Brazilian Aline Da Silva. Olivia Di Bacco clinched silver after losing to American Tamyra Mensah in the 68kg final. Darthe Capellan landed his bronze medal repechage match against Colombian Oscar Tigreros to step on the 57kg podium.

At the end of day 14, Team Canada has medals 18 (31 gold, 54 silver and 46 bronze).

Watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.