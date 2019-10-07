Team Canada partners with Empire Company ahead of Tokyo 2020

On Monday, Team Canada announced its partnership with Empire Company, making its family of brands the first-ever Official Grocer of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

This partnership is the first time a national grocer has become a part of the Canadian Olympic family. Healthy food and nutrition will be a key area of focus for the partnership.

We asked four Team Canada athletes what their pre-competition meals are. Here’s what they said:

Kylie Masse

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta (the night before)

3 things always on your grocery list: Eggs, fruit, chicken

Kia Nurse

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta (gnocchi or penne) with a creamy vodka sauce and tons of parmesan cheese

3 things always on your grocery list: Bananas, strawberry yogurt, spinach

Sean McColl

Favourite pre-competition meal: Stir-fry with vegetables, pork or lean turkey in a wrap or bowl

3 things always on your grocery list: Coffee, vegetables, fruit

Sarah Pavan

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta with protein

3 things always on your grocery list: Hummus, salmon, berries