Team Canada partners with Empire Company ahead of Tokyo 2020

On Monday, Team Canada announced its partnership with Empire Company, making its family of brands the first-ever Official Grocer of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

This partnership is the first time a national grocer has become a part of the Canadian Olympic family. Healthy food and nutrition will be a key area of focus for the partnership.

We asked four Team Canada athletes what their pre-competition meals are. Here’s what they said:

Kylie Masse

Canada’s Kylie Masse competes in the during women’s 100 backstroke semifinal swimming at the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday August 8, 2016. COC Photo/Mark Blinch

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta (the night before)

3 things always on your grocery list: Eggs, fruit, chicken

Kia Nurse

Kia Nurse against Serbia in Olympic women’s basketball on August 8, 2016.

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta (gnocchi or penne) with a creamy vodka sauce and tons of parmesan cheese

3 things always on your grocery list: Bananas, strawberry yogurt, spinach

Sean McColl

Sean McColl climbs up a wall.

Sean McColl climbs up the wall during a IFSC World Cup event. (Eddie Fowke/IFSC)

Favourite pre-competition meal: Stir-fry with vegetables, pork or lean turkey in a wrap or bowl

3 things always on your grocery list: Coffee, vegetables, fruit

Sarah Pavan

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes (not pictured), advanced to the final of the FIVB World Tour event in Edmonton on Saturday with a 2-0 (21-16, 22-20) victory of Japan's Akiko Hasegawa and Azusa Futami.

Favourite pre-competition meal: Pasta with protein

3 things always on your grocery list: Hummus, salmon, berries

