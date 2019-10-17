The hustle and bustle of everyday life sometimes makes us forget about how nice it feels to take time for ourselves.

How great is it that the world is filled with places to take in what nature has to offer, and lets us leave behind the stress of a metropolitan lifestyle. Olympic.ca has put together a list of the 10 best places to get away and enjoy an amazing hike.

1. Mont Blanc, France, Italy, Switzerland

adrenaline-travel.com Photo credit: gadventures.com

Mont Blanc is the perfect place for more experienced hikers and amateur hikers alike. This destination is known for its 215 km long trail, crossing through France, Italy and Switzerland and forming a circle with Mont Blanc at the centre. If walking for 7 to 10 days isn’t quite your thing, there are a number of other one-day trails that are great for admiring the spectacular panoramas the site has to offer.

2. Patagonia, Argentina, Chile

discover-the-world.com Photo credit: lonelyplanet.com

Waterfalls, glaciers, clear lakes, snow-capped summits, shorelines, and landscapes to take your breath away; it’s a hiker’s dream! With fewer than four inhabitants per square kilometre, Patagonia is an excellent place to disconnect from the daily grind and enjoy nature.

3. Angel’s Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, United States

Photo credit: wanderthemap.cpm Photo credit: zionnationalpark.com

The short-term hike to add to your bucket list. A 1,500-foot ascension on a rock formation over 270 million years old can’t be found just anywhere. Fear not, chains have been added to the rocks to allow for a safe and comfortable trek to the summit, offering a remarkable view of Zion Canyon.

4. Fjallabak Nature Reserve, Iceland

Photo credit: airpano.com Photo credit: extremeiceland.is

It’s hard to pick just one part of this magnificent country with all it has to offer. But, at the Fjallabak nature reserve, once your escape into nature comes to an end, you can sit back and relax in the nearby thermal springs. What more could you ask for?

5. Cinque Terre National Park, Italy

Photo credit: walksofitaly.com Photo credit: fullsuitcase.com

Cinque Terre National Park lets you hike while discovering Italy’s rich cultural fabric. The park features a series of trails for beginner and intermediate hikes, linking beautiful villages and seasides—dolce vita guaranteed.

6. Banff National Park, BC, Canada

Photo credit: banfflakelouise.com Photo credit: planetware.com

It’s impossible to miss the Canadian gem that is Banff National Park. The park’s 1,600 km of trails offer the chance to immerse oneself in its mountainous forests and look out onto the deep, blue lakes for which the park is famous.

7. Blyde River Canyon, South Africa

Photo credit: tripfuser.com Photo credit: walkingholidays.co.za

Many trails spanning the length of the Blyde River to the north of South Africa offer an unrivalled view of the spectacular rocks that surround it. The third-largest canyon in the world, Blyde River Canyon is worth the detour. Nature lovers, adrenaline junkies, budding photographers alike will appreciate this spot and all its splendour.

8. Pacaya, Guatemala

Photo credit: excperiencias.guatego.com Photo credit: toursguatemala.com

Climbing an active volcano is a great experience. Climbing an active volcano, with a view of two other active volcanoes is an unparalleled experience, only to be had on a one-day hike in Pacaya, Guatemala. Fun fact: the temperature gets so high in certain locations that you can roast marshmallows!

9. Ausangate trek, Peru

Photo credit: Machupicchutrek.net Photo credit: perusummit.com

The fifth-highest summit in Peru, Ausangate is known for its “rainbow mountains” that appear as if they’ve been painted or coloured. A walk through will surely leave you feeling as if you’ve explored another planet.

10. Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand

Photo credit” thefamilyfreestylers.com Photo credit: newzealand.com

Flora and fauna make up the richness of Abel Tasman National Park. What’s great about the options available is that it’s possible to take a hybrid hike, alternating between walking and kayaking so as to enjoy up-close views of dolphins, seals and golden sand beaches.