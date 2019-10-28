Olympic.org

From January 9th – 22nd, Lausanne will host the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming edition of the Games right here:

What are the Youth Olympic Games?

The Youth Olympic Games, or YOG for short, is a multi-sport event for athletes aged 15-18. Similar to the Olympic Games, the Youth Olympics are held every four years, with Games alternating every two years between summer and winter events.

Unlike other Olympic Games, the Youth Olympics feature a variety of educational programs throughout the course of the Games. Workshops and activities are incorporated into the programs to help young athletes become ambassadors of their sport, learn about other athletes’ cultures, and learn the Olympic Values.

To learn more about Lausanne 2020 visit our page dedicated to the Youth Olympic Games HERE.

Where are the Games being held?

This winter edition of the Games will be held in various cities in Switzerland: Lausanne, Leysin, Champéry, Villars, Les Diablerets, and Vallée De Joux. One venue will also be in Les Tuffes, France.

The YOG were last held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018, and the next Games will be held in 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

Why did the Youth Olympic Games begin?

The Games started as an initiative to promote sport and physical activity to young athletes, and to teach them Olympic values.

When did the Youth Olympic Games begin?

The Youth Olympic Games began in Singapore in 2010, which became the first summer edition of the Games. The first winter edition of the Games was held in 2012 in Innsbruck, Austria.

How many athletes compete in the Youth Olympics?

1880 athletes will be competing in Lausanne 2020. The summer Youth Olympic Games usually gather approximately 4000 athletes.

How do you qualify for the YOG?

World junior rankings, world junior championships, and qualifying events help athletes qualify for the Games.

Do you have to be an athlete to be a part of the YOG?

Athletes aren’t the only participants at the Youth Olympic Games:

Youth Reporters: The YOG brings in a number of journalism students, or recent graduates, aged 18-24, from across the globe to receive unique training from industry professionals in the journalism field.

Athlete Role Models: Various Olympians are chosen to essentially help the athletes during their time at the Games, and to encourage and support them. This year, Canadian figure skater, Patrick Chan, was named to be an athlete role model.

Young Ambassadors: Applicants aged 18-28 are selected to take part in the educational part of the Games and to promote the YOG within their respective countries.

Ambassadors: High performance athletes who are given the job of promoting the YOG during the preparation phase.

What sports will be played at Lausanne 2020?

This edition of the Games will feature 8 sports and 16 disciplines including:

Ski mountaineering is being introduced at the YOG for the very first time in Lausanne.

How can I watch the Youth Olympic Games?

The Olympic Channel will have a variety of programming, including:

A dedicated Winter Youth Olympic Games Channel on the Olympic Channel

Live streaming both live and on-demand event coverage

A daily live show rounding-up the day’s events

An Olympic Channel podcast looking at the stories and competition

Make sure to also follow Team Canada on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to keep up-to-date on what’s happening in Lausanne.