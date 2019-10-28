An Olympic qualification, medals won on home soil and across the world, this weekend had plenty of exciting action for Canada.
Keep reading to see what happened:
Field Hockey
View this post on Instagram
What just happened? 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Canada booked their ticket to Tokyo after a video referral with no time on the clock put @tups4 to the penalty stroke mark. His confident flick sent the game to a shootout. 😬 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Canada was down 3-1 in the shootout and came back to tie it. @davecarter30 made some huge saves and @gordiej16 and @froesey14 scored in the sudden death shootouts to secure Canada’s berth to Tokyo 🇨🇦 📸: @yhucken
The men’s field hockey team qualified for Tokyo 2020 at the FIH Men’s Field Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in West Vancouver. Canada played Ireland on Saturday and lost 5-3, meaning that Canada would have to beat the Irish by three goals the next day. Canada defeated Ireland 4-1 on Sunday, in a dramatic penalty shootout where Canada came out victorious to clinch a spot at the Olympics.
READ: Field Hockey: Team Canada qualifies for Tokyo 2020
Figure Skating
Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirer, skated their way to gold at Skate Canada International in Kelowna on Saturday. The pair scored a total 209.01 points to claim their very first Grand Prix title. In the pairs division, Kristen Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro finished in second place, winning silver with 208.49 points. Over in the men’s program, Nam Nguyen also won a silver, finishing with 262.77 points. This is his first Grand Prix medal since 2014.
READ: Canadian skaters win gold and two silver at Skate Canada International
Judo
Canada’s men had three top 5 finishes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Arthur Margelidon finished in second place in the -73 kg category. In the -100 kg category, Shady El Nahas claimed third place, while Antoine Valois-Fortier took the fifth spot in the men’s -81 kg category.
Swimming
Two medals were won in Budapest on the fourth stop of the International Swimming League. Sydney Pickrem won gold with the London Roar in the women’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, and Markus Thormeyer won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke race. Thormeyer finished the race in a time of 1:51.57, beating his own Canadian record of 1:52.12 which he set in 2018.
Trending:
Weekend roundup: Men’s field hockey books ticket to Tokyo 2020