An Olympic qualification, medals won on home soil and across the world, this weekend had plenty of exciting action for Canada.

Field Hockey

The men’s field hockey team qualified for Tokyo 2020 at the FIH Men’s Field Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in West Vancouver. Canada played Ireland on Saturday and lost 5-3, meaning that Canada would have to beat the Irish by three goals the next day. Canada defeated Ireland 4-1 on Sunday, in a dramatic penalty shootout where Canada came out victorious to clinch a spot at the Olympics.

Figure Skating

Ice dance gold medalists, Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier reach out to the crowd during victory ceremonies at Skate Canada International in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Pairs silver medalists Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro share a laugh during victory ceremonies at Skate Canada International in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Men’s silver medalist Canada’s Nam Nguyen shows off his medal during victory ceremonies at Skate Canada International in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirer, skated their way to gold at Skate Canada International in Kelowna on Saturday. The pair scored a total 209.01 points to claim their very first Grand Prix title. In the pairs division, Kristen Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro finished in second place, winning silver with 208.49 points. Over in the men’s program, Nam Nguyen also won a silver, finishing with 262.77 points. This is his first Grand Prix medal since 2014.

Judo

Canada’s men had three top 5 finishes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Arthur Margelidon finished in second place in the -73 kg category. In the -100 kg category, Shady El Nahas claimed third place, while Antoine Valois-Fortier took the fifth spot in the men’s -81 kg category.

Swimming

Two medals were won in Budapest on the fourth stop of the International Swimming League. Sydney Pickrem won gold with the London Roar in the women’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, and Markus Thormeyer won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke race. Thormeyer finished the race in a time of 1:51.57, beating his own Canadian record of 1:52.12 which he set in 2018.