From January 9 to 22, Lausanne will host the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games.

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming edition of the Games right here:

To learn more about Lausanne 2020 visit our page dedicated to the Youth Olympic Games HERE.

Where are the Youth Winter Olympic Games being held?

This winter edition of the Games will be held in various cities in Switzerland: Lausanne, Leysin, Champéry, Villars, Les Diablerets, and Vallée De Joux. One venue will also be in Les Tuffes, France.

Buenos Aires 2018 is the most recent Youth Olympic Games. The next YOG will be the summer edition held in 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

How many athletes compete in the Youth Olympics?

1880 athletes will be competing in Lausanne 2020. The Youth Summer Olympic Games usually gather approximately 4000 athletes.

How do you qualify for the YOG?

World junior rankings, world junior championships, and qualifying events help athletes qualify.

What sports will be played at Lausanne 2020?

This edition of the Games will feature 8 sports and 16 disciplines including: bobsleigh, curling, luge, ice hockey, skating (figure skating, long track speed skating, short track speed skating), skeleton, skiing (freestyle, cross-country, alpine, nordic combined, ski mountaineering, ski jumping, biathlon), and snowboarding.

Ski mountaineering is being introduced at the YOG for the very first time in Lausanne.

Can Canada’s athletes qualify for Beijing 2022?

No, Lausanne 2020 is not a qualifier for Beijing 2022.

Is there a torch relay?

Yes, the Lausanne 2020 torch relay began on September 17th at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the Lausanne 2020 Olympic flame was lit during a traditional ignition ceremony. The flame then went to Switzerland, beginning a tour across the host country. See the full details here.

What is the schedule for Lausanne 2020?

Lausanne 2020 will have a two-wave organization system. Athletes have a shorter stay on-site, allowing hosting capacity to be increased. Alpine skiing, biathlon, ski mountaineering, figure skating and ice hockey and speed skating are part of the first wave. All other sports (except curling, which takes place over the entire Games) will be in the second wave.

To see the full schedule visit HERE.

How can I watch the Youth Olympic Games?

The Olympic Channel will have a variety of programming, including:

A dedicated Winter Youth Olympic Games Channel on the Olympic Channel

Live streaming both live and on-demand event coverage

A daily live show rounding-up the day’s events

An Olympic Channel podcast looking at the stories and competition

Make sure to also follow Team Canada on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to keep up-to-date on what’s happening in Lausanne.