A new face is grabbing the glory for the red and white as Kelsey Mitchell wins her first career medal on the World Cup stage.

Mitchell defeated Ukrainian rider, Starikova Olena in 3 rides to take the bronze medal. This is only Mitchell’s second career World Cup in the women’s sprint.

Pan Am Games 🥇

Pan Am Champs 🥇

First World Cup medal 🥉 Kelsey Mitchell is having the season of her life and she’s just getting started!#TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/hYcYzcKZ8q — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) November 30, 2019

Earlier this year, Mitchell unexpectedly broke the 200m sprint world record at the 2019 Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Bolivia, where she won gold. Her first international competition with Team Canada was during the 2019 UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong in January, where she finished in sixth place. She was recruited by Cycling Canada after a promising performance at the RBC Training Ground.

Kelsey Mitchell wins the bronze in Hong Kong, defeating Ukrainian rider Starikova in 3 rides pic.twitter.com/yguXgBdyOo — Canadian Cyclist (@cdncyclist) November 30, 2019

In the mens keirin race, Hugo Barrette finished with eighth place. Competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup comes to a wrap Sunday.