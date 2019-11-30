A new face is grabbing the glory for the red and white as Kelsey Mitchell wins her first career medal on the World Cup stage.

Mitchell defeated Ukrainian rider, Starikova Olena in 3 rides to take the bronze medal. This is only Mitchell’s second career World Cup in the women’s sprint.

Earlier this year, Mitchell unexpectedly broke the 200m sprint world record at the 2019 Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Bolivia, where she won gold. Her first international competition with Team Canada was during the 2019 UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong in January, where she finished in sixth place. She was recruited by Cycling Canada after a promising performance at the RBC Training Ground.

In the mens keirin race, Hugo Barrette finished with eighth place. Competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup comes to a wrap Sunday.

