Mikaël Kingsbury kicked off the first World Cup of the season with gold in men’s moguls in Ruka, Finland.

This medal marks Kingsbury’s 57th victory at his 100th World Cup appearance and his 82nd podium finish.

GOLD 🥇 Moguls king @MikaelKingsbury kicks off the moguls season with his 57th victory in his 100th World Cup appearance 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Lyv2E2dqc — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 7, 2019

After the first run, Kingsbury sat second behind Sweden’s Walter Wallberg. However, he took the lead in the final after an impressive run to lock in a score of 90.80 points and claim the gold medal.

Japan’s Ikea Horishima won the silver medal with 87.39 points and Sweden’s Walter Wallberg settled for bronze with 86.83 points.

Fellow Canadians, Kerrian Chunlaud and Justine Dufour-Lapointe were also competing in Ruka on Saturday. They both finished in sixth place, Chunlaud (55.46) in the men’s and Dufour-Lapoint (73.49) in the women’s.

The next freestyle moguls World Cup will be held from December 14-15 in Thaiwoo, China.