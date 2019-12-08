Team Canada took home silver after falling 17-14 to New Zealand in a hard-fought gold medal final at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Saturday.

New Zealand opened up the scoring, but Canada came out blazing as Karen Paquin and Julia Greenshields both scored tries and captain Ghislaine Landry converted on both to give Canada a 14-5 lead at the end of the first half. Charity Williams put her body on the line to prevent a late first-half try by New Zealand to keep Canada in the lead, but suffered a facial injury.

New Zealand scored a second try, adding a conversion to leave Canada leading by only two points. Unfortunately, New Zealand took the lead with under 30 seconds remaining in the game after a controversial call.

New Zealand's Shakira Baker passes the ball in the final match against Canada at the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec.7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

New Zealand’s Shakira Baker passes the ball in the final match against Canada at the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec.7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Team Canada walks away with silver after a well played tournament and hard-fought silver medal performance. The women have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 and are the defending Olympic bronze medallists.

Read Full Story

Related:

Karen Paquin
Ghislaine Landry
Charity Williams
Emma Chown
Sara Kaljuvee
Luke McCloskey

Trending:

Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Weekend Roundup: Podiums, first-time victories and Olympic qualification
Trampoline: MacLennan captures bronze to end World Championships
Kingsbury wins gold at his 100th career World Cup
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions