Canadian bobsledders, Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski, reached the second step of the podium on Saturday at the IBSF World Cup in La Plagne, France.

They finished their two runs to capture silver with a combined time of 2:01.64, just 0.21 of a second behind Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany (2:01.43). Another German bobsled, Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig rounded out the podium with bronze (2:01.65).

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski at the Bobsleigh World Cup in La Plagne, France on January 11, 2020. (Photo from IBSF).

Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones also competed in the mens 2-man bobsleigh event, and finished with 10th place.

The La Plagne World Cup continues Sunday with the 4-man bobsleigh event. The World Cup returns to Innsbruck on January 17 – 18. 

