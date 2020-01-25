Justin Kripps and Cam Stones won their second two-man bobsleigh medal of the World Cup season on Saturday in Königssee, Germany.

The pair had a combined two-run time of one minute and 39.17 seconds, 0.51 seconds behind German winners Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Rounding out the podium was another German team, Nico Walther and Malte Schwenzfeier, who were only 0.02 seconds behind the Canadians.

Driver Justin Kripps ,front, and brakeman Cameron Stones, of Canada take a turn on the track.

Driver Justin Kripps ,front, and brakeman Cameron Stones, of Canada take a turn during the first run of the men’s bobsled World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

RELATED: Bobsleigh: Team Kripps wins back-to-back gold at Lake Placid

Kripps and Stones’ first medal came in Lake Placid, where they won bronze. That same weekend, Kripps also won bronze with Ben Coakwell.

Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were just off the podium for two-woman bobsleigh, finishing in fourth place.

Competition continues through Sunday in Königssee, Germany with the four-man bobsleigh event.

Related:

Justin Kripps
Alex Kopacz
Jesse Lumsden
Ben Coakwell
Luke Demetre
Cam Stones

Trending:

FAQ: Team Canada at the Australian Open
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada’s youth make history in Lausanne
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Lausanne 2020: Meet Team Canada
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
How can Team Canada athletes qualify for Tokyo 2020 in 2020?