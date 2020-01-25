Credit: Twitter / @IBSFSliding

Justin Kripps and Cam Stones won their second two-man bobsleigh medal of the World Cup season on Saturday in Königssee, Germany.

The pair had a combined two-run time of one minute and 39.17 seconds, 0.51 seconds behind German winners Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Rounding out the podium was another German team, Nico Walther and Malte Schwenzfeier, who were only 0.02 seconds behind the Canadians.

Kripps and Stones’ first medal came in Lake Placid, where they won bronze. That same weekend, Kripps also won bronze with Ben Coakwell.

Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were just off the podium for two-woman bobsleigh, finishing in fourth place.

Competition continues through Sunday in Königssee, Germany with the four-man bobsleigh event.