Canada Basketball/Twitter

One win down, two more to go.

Team Canada is now just two games away from booking their ticket into the women’s basketball tournament at Tokyo 2020 after winning their opening match at the FIBA Olympic Qualification Tournament in Ostend, Belgium.

They took a 61-56 victory against the host Belgians.

The match was fairly close, though Canada was ahead for the entirety. At the end of the third quarter, the outcome was far from predictable as the Canadians led by just four points, 46-42.

With just over a minute to go, the score was 48-46. A foul by the Canadians gave Belgium a chance to take the lead, but they could not take advantage.

Finally, with nine seconds remaining, Canada was able to get some breathing room when the Belgians were forced to foul in an attempt to get the ball back. Instead, Kayla Alexander delivered on her two free throws, putting Canada in control. Despite final attacking efforts from Belgium, Team Canada scored on two more free throws to lock up the win.

Kia Nurse led Canada’s attack with 19 points. Alexander followed with 12 points.

Canada arrived in Belgium ranked fourth in the world. Still ahead are matches against Sweden and Japan. This is one of four qualification tournaments taking place concurrently to fill the 12-team Olympic tournament. As the Olympic host nation, Japan is already guaranteed a spot in Tokyo, leaving the other three countries to fight for two Olympic berths.

Next up for the Canadians will be the showdown against the Swedes on Saturday at 2:35pm ET. They’ll close the tournament on Sunday against Japan at 12:05pm ET.